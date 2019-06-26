KINGSBURG – The June 27 performance of the Kingsburg City Summer Band will feature Joe Lizama with a theme of “Sound Of The Drum.”
Music for the evening will include Niel Hefti’s “Cute,” Leroy Anderson’s “Sandpaper Ballet,” the “Looney Tunes Overture,” Bernstein’s “Mambo” and “Big Bands In Concert,” all featuring Lizama on drums.
Also part of the evening's programs are Naohiro Iwai’s “Yagi Bushi,” Gary P. Gilroy’s “Fire,” Richard Saucedo’s “Fanfare For The Third Planet,” Leroy Anderson’s “March Of The Two Left Feet” and patriotic songs such as John P. Sousa’s “Semper Fidelis” and “Stars and Stripes Forever.”
The evening starts at 8 a.m. in Memorial Park, at 18th Avenue and Sierra Street, with the Posting of Colors by local VFW 6152 members and the band's performance of Francis Scott Key’s “Star Spangled Banner.”
The Kingsburg Farmers Market is held in conjunction with the concert series and vendors open up at 5 p.m.
Lizama has been featured soloist for many years at the free concerts. He’s performed as a drummer for singer Johnny Mathis for the past 38 years and draws from a wealth of experience.
Lizama was awarded the First Place Orchestral Snare Drum award by the Percussive Arts Society in 1976. He’s also earned the First Place Keyboard Mallets and Second Place Timpani in the Eight Western States Division II competition.
That same year, Lizama became the principal percussionist of the Symphony Orchestra of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro.
Lizama holds a Bachelor’s degree in Percussion Performance from California State University, Fresno and returned in 2002 to teach the History of Jazz and Rock. He’s performed with numerous well-known artists such as John Williams, Henry Mancini, Kenny G and Natalie Cole. He’s performed with Johnny Mathis throughout the United States and abroad in concert, on television, on radio and on recordings from 1981 until the present.
Now, Lizama also teaches percussion at Fresno City College and is in demand locally as a clinician and soloist. He’s one of the instructors for the children’s percussion group, We Got The Beat and serves on the Board of Directors for the Fresno Community Concert Band, the California Music Educators Association and the California Chapter of the Percussive Arts Society. He is also the president of JazzFresno and when not touring, he lives in Clovis.
