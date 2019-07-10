The American Cancer Society is seeking drivers for its Road To Recovery program, according to Mission Delivery Program Manager Donna Gavello.
“Drivers willing to donate their passenger seat are needed to transport cancer patients to and from life-saving treatment,” she said.
Volunteers must be 18 to 84 years old, be available on weekdays, have a valid driver’s license, a safe and reliable vehicle and proof of auto insurance.
Free online training is provided and a Department of Motor Vehicle and criminal background checks are conducted.
At the Cancer Society’s website, the program is called life-saving and important.
“Even the best treatment can’t work if a patient can’t get there. That’s why a successful transportation assistance program can be a tremendous, potentially life-saving asset to your community,” the site states.
Volunteer drivers will also complete an American Cancer Society training course and need access to a computer, laptop or tablet computer
The typical schedule availability is Monday through Saturday.
Start by submitting some basic information to Cancer Society. Next, a volunteer care specialist will contact you to discuss the program, your expectations and what you hope to gain from the experience to ensure a good fit.
The required training is self-paced and takes around 90 minutes. Volunteers then complete a background check and once approved, provide your schedule availability so you can begin being matched to patients needing transportation.
For questions and to get started, call 1 (800) 227-2345 or visit cancer.org/drive.
Sign up by logging on to https://www.cancer.org/involved/volunteer/road-to-recovery.html.
