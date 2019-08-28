KINGSBURG – City officials and construction crews are asking commuters to exercise caution and avoid 12th Avenue and Union Street as reconstruction of those roads take place.
Construction and paving of 12th Avenue, from Sierra to Winter streets, and Union Street, from 10th to 18th, was expected to take place from Aug. 19-23.
Sealing was scheduled to then take place the following week. Striping was expected to follow and take place from Sept. 11-18.
Drivers are asked to be safe while driving near construction areas by obeying all posted signs and avoiding the area if possible.
Especially since school has started up again, drivers are asked to be especially careful through the school zones near the areas of construction.
Don Berry Construction sent a letter to nearby residents reminding drivers to:
Be alert when walking in the construction area.
Since tools, materials and equipment are attractive to children, please keep them away from the construction zone for their safety.
Report any inconveniences to the foreman on the job, Rick Berry, at 269-7794. Don Berry Construction, Inc.’s office is available at 896-5700.
