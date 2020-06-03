Driver sought in Gary Banks case

KINGSBURG – A surveillance video that shows Gary Banks stumbling in the roadway and a car driving by has prompted Fresno County Sheriff’s detectives to ask that driver to step forward.
Banks, 30, was found lying dead in the road after midnight May 11 near the intersection of East Clarkson and 12th avenues.
Surveillance video captured an image of Banks around 11:30 p.m. on May 10 walking along Clarkson Avenue near 10th Avenue.
FCSO homicide detectives are trying to identify and locate the person who is shown driving by Banks in the video.
In the footage, a car is seen approaching and then Banks falls to the ground. The driver of the car hits their brakes, swerves around Banks and then continues on their way. Detectives would like to speak with the driver.
When the incident was first reported, Kingsburg Police officers found that Banks had been struck by a vehicle. They were unable to find the driver responsible for hitting Banks. The early investigation revealed suspicious circumstances, so KPD turned the investigation over to the Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s detectives have collected surveillance video showing Banks walking along East Clarkson Avenue, between 6th Avenue Drive and 12th Avenue. This occurred around 11 p.m. on May 10. At one point, he is seen wearing a red shirt and later, not wearing a shirt at all.
Detectives would like the public to report any sightings they may have had of Banks. The focus should be from 11 p.m. Sunday to midnight on Monday in the areas around Kingsburg Cemetery, Heritage Park and up to Mehlert Street. If you have surveillance cameras in these areas, please contact detectives.
Banks is described as African American, 5’5”, 150 pounds.
Anyone with information may contact Detective Freddie Henson at 600-8208 or Valley Crime Stoppers 498-7867 or www.valleycrimestoppers.org. You may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Laura Maldonado can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@hanfordsentinel.com
