Driver sought in Gary Banks case

KINGSBURG – A surveillance video that shows Gary Banks stumbling in the roadway and a car driving by has prompted Fresno County Sheriff’s detectives to ask that driver to step forward.

Banks, 30, was found lying dead in the road after midnight May 11 near the intersection of East Clarkson and 12th avenues.

Surveillance video captured an image of Banks around 11:30 p.m. on May 10 walking along Clarkson Avenue near 10th Avenue.

FCSO homicide detectives are trying to identify and locate the person who is shown driving by Banks in the video.

In the footage, a car is seen approaching and then Banks falls to the ground. The driver of the car hits their brakes, swerves around Banks and then continues on their way. Detectives would like to speak with the driver.