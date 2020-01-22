SELMA – In an effort to raise awareness about domestic abuse, its effects on children and share information about the services they offer and safety planning, an outreach specialist with the Marjaree Mason Center will speak at the S.M.A.R.T. Center from 10-11 a.m. Jan. 24 and Jan. 31.
Outreach Specialist Karmen Motley said residents may attend to be aware of the signs and know of the resources available for everyone they know, not just themselves.
“People should attend, not just themselves, but for their friends, family members, people they may encounter in the community and for teenagers who are dealing with abuse and not recognizing the signs.”
Domestic violence, domestic abuse or relationship abuse is a pattern of behaviors used by one partner to maintain power and control over another partner in an intimate relationship.
According to statistics provided by the Marjaree Mason Center, 12 million people are affected by intimate partner violence nationwide each year. In Fresno County, the reports of such cases are 63 percent higher than the state average. There is an average of 7,000 cases reported locally each year and many still go unreported.
“Domestic abuse is often normalized in certain cultures and households,” Motley said. “This presentation will help build awareness and prevent generational cycles of violence.”
She encourages all to attend since “because they probably will not be able to get this type of information anywhere else. The educational factors pertaining to domestic violence are oftentimes not taught in schools or churches. This type of information will be free to the public and is researched-based knowledge that will help change the lives of people.”
Motley will share pamphlets and give a presentation on the red flags to be aware of, the cycle of violence, choices available to victims, types of abuse, and the effects on children and how to end the generational cycle.
One encourages everyone to be aware and be involved in ending domestic violence: “Domestic violence is everyone’s business. Call authorities for help, reach out to a friend, family member, neighbor or co-worker, or seek help from the Marjaree Mason Center.
The center itself is named for Marjaree Mason who was about to graduate California State University, Fresno, at 36 and worked for the National Economic Development Association.
An ex-boyfriend kidnapped, beat and raped her and released her the next day. She reported the crime to the Sheriff’s Department, but before an investigation was launched, the perpetrator once again kidnapped and assaulted Marjaree, ultimately fatally shooting her before turning the gun on himself.
In 1979, the Marjaree Mason Center opened and “has since worked tirelessly to provide a safe, supportive environment for those exposed to domestic violence,” their website states.
Read more at mmcenter.org.
