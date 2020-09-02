Do you Remember: The rag drawer?

In every house (I think) there is a catch-all drawer—a place to put things “just for now.”
In our kitchen, there was, not a catch-all, but a rag drawer. When a sheet was beyond repair, it was cut into into rag size pieces; the same with old flannel shirts, pajamas, and towels, and put in the rag drawer. The rags were used for dusting furniture, polishing silverware and for bandages.
If band-aids were sold in the 1930s, we didn't buy them. A rag from a sheet did just fine. That was one less expense. For a finger cut, a strip of a sheet rag, after the medicine was applied, was wrapped around the finger, and the long end of it was cut lengthwise. The thinner strips were wound around the finger, in opposite directions, and tied on top. It looked like a
reminder of something I had to do.
When the iceman came by, I ran to the rag drawer. The iceman always chipped off hunks of ice for all the kids, and I needed a rag to hold the ice while I slurped it. Some people in our block did not have a refrigerator, so the iceman delivered ice to them.
The rag drawer is where Mama hid the first box of seedless raisins. My brothers would never think of looking there for it.