Do You Remember: Built ins?

Built-ins save space and extra furniture. One that I would like to have is rotating shelves. I would be able to use the top shelf of a cupboard without standing on a chair.
In my childhood home, which was built In 1926, there was a large linen closet of shelves with 3 large drawers under it. The ironing board folded up into the wall. The icebox was built-in — we didn't have to empty a pan of water from the melted ice. The melted ice water drained through a narrow pipe and into a flower bed. The ice compartment had two doors. One to the kitchen, and one to the laundry room. The iceman could put the 25 pound cake of ice in without coming into the kitchen.
Our dining room had a built-in buffet — two large drawers side-by-side (4 altogether), and two smaller drawers at the top. My brother Willard and I used the two bottom drawers for toy drawers. Above the buffet counter was a dish cupboard for our Sunday Dishes.
A house that I cleaned, built in the 1950s or 1960s, had a hallway next to the bathroom in each of three bedrooms, with a closet and drawers under the closet space, and a stack of drawers beside the closet space. In the kitchen,and breakfast nook, were two built-in ovens, and a built-in range., and cupboards everywhere. A woman designed it. In fact she designed the whole house. There were closets in the hallway, and one of them was a cedar closet. There was even air conditioning in the walk-in pantry.
If you could build your own house, you could have all the built-ins you wanted.
