SELMA – A nationally touring Digital Bookmobile will stop in Selma on Wednesday, Nov. 20, to help locals learn how to access free ebooks and audiobooks from the Fresno County Public Library from anywhere, anytime.
The Digital Bookmobile is a 53-foot long traveling exhibit that provides devices, internet connectivity and expert guidance to the local library’s digital collection of ebooks and audiobooks.
The exhibit will be at Selma Branch Library, 2200 Selma St., from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20. The interactive tours are free to attend and open to the community.
Community members can explore the digital services available at public libraries in Fresno and Selma and learn how to browse and borrow from Public Library’s collection of ebooks and audiobooks.
The Bookmobile is equipped with interactive workstations featuring video tutorials, touchscreen activities, devices to sample titles and more. Local Library staff and eReading experts will be available to guide visitors.
This traveling exhibit first launched in 2008 in Central Park, New York, and has since traveled more than 233,000 miles and welcomed more than 240,000 visitors at more than 1,000 events around North America.
Readers with a valid library card may borrow their favorite titles 24 hours a day, seven days a week by visiting https://fresno.overdrive.com or downloading OverDrive’s one-tap reading app, Libby.
