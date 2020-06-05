Detectives: Banks was shot

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KINGSBURG – Gary Banks had not only been struck by multiple vehicles, he had also been shot. This is the latest finding announced by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office as they investigate the death of Gary Banks, 30.

FCSO Homicide detectives sent out a press release June 5 revealing more information about Banks’ killing.

Banks was first found when a call came in just after midnight on Monday, May 11, to the Kingsburg Police Department. A body was reported to be lying in the road near the intersection of East Clarkson and 12th avenues.

KPD officers responded to find that Banks had been struck by multiple vehicles. An autopsy showed he also suffered a gunshot wound. Detectives are continuing to piece together events leading up to his death and are requesting to speak with anyone who may have heard gunshots in the area.

Banks was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 10 at the intersection of Clarkson and 10th avenues He is described as an African American male, 5’5”, 150 pounds and was located wearing blues jeans and no shirt.

Anyone with information may contact Detective Freddie Henson at 600-8208 or Valley Crime Stoppers 498-7867 or www.valleycrimestoppers.org. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Laura Maldonado can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@hanfordsentinel.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.