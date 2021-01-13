David Valadao sworn in to Congress

David Valadao took his oath of office Tuesday to represent California’s 21st Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“It is an honor to serve the constituents of California’s 21st Congressional District. The Central Valley has always been my home, and the needs of the people who live there are my number one priority,” Valadao said in a statement. “I am returning to Washington with clear objectives: get people back to work, fix our broken immigration system, deliver more water to the Central Valley, and cut red tape to make it easier for farmers to feed America.”

Valadao, a dairyman from Hanford, previously held the seat for three terms from 2013-2019. He declared victory over previous Democratic incumbent TJ Cox three weeks after the Nov. 3 election, with certified results showing he won by a margin of a little over 1,500 votes.

Congressional District 21 includes all of Kings County and portions of Fresno, Tulare and Kern counties.

