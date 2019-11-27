{{featured_button_text}}
Danish Society: Christmas dinner

Patricia Brock with the Danish-American Historical Society serves food during one of the society's dinners. Their annual Christmas dinner is Sunday, Dec. 8.

SELMA – The Danish American Historical Society of California is hosting its annual Danish Christmas Dinner which starts at 1 p.m. with happy hour and dinner at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Spike and Rail, 2910 Pea Soup Anderson Blvd.

The traditional Danish Christmas dinner includes roast pork, potatoes, red cabbage, green beans, salad, rolls and butter as well as a dessert of ice cream with raspberry sauce. Danish cookies will also be available. Chicken will be offered as an alternative. As is tradition, a blanched almond will be hidden in the dessert before it is served and the person who finds it wins a prize.

The event includes a Christmas Carol sing-along, election of officers for the coming year, a silent auction and fine fellowship among those attending. A personal life experience of coming to America will also be shared by a member of the organization.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $12 for children younger than 12. Reservations may be made by calling Laurel Jacobsen, 240-8818, emailing jbandersen2001@yahoo.com,or sending the reservations by mail to Danish American Historical Society of California, P.O. Box 5971, Fresno, Calif. 93755, by Dec. 1.

For details, contact Patricia Brock, 896-1618.

