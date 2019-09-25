FRESNO – The Danish American Historical organization is planning a fall fundraiser, Dansk Oktoberfest, starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, under the same stars as Copenhagen, Denmark.
Special attractions include the Fresno Danish Dancers dressed in official Danish costumes accompanied by live musicians, The Great Danes.
Also featured will be a video highlighting the annual July 4th celebration held in Denmark to honor America’s birthday, “Rebildfesten.” This Danish historic celebration in honor of America’s birthday has been celebrated annually for nearly 120 years.
Danes show up by the thousands to join Americans travelling to Denmark to be a part of the festivities. Many of the attendees are former Danish citizens who immigrated to America through the years. Other Europeans also join in the celebration. Picnicking, American songs like “Home, Home on the Range” and American military bands playing “Stars and Stripes Forever” and speeches by Danish and American dignitaries mark the close association between the two countries.
Flying high above the festivities are both the Danebrog - the official name of the Danish flag which has flown over the country of Denmark for 800 years as of this year - and Old Glory, the flag of our country. As a finale, the sky is set ablaze at dusk by wonderful fireworks like the American tradition.
A catered dinner of barbecued tri-tip and chicken, pilaf, green beans, salad, rolls and butter will be served, followed by build-your-own ice-cream sundaes with toppings.
Festivities start at 5 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres featuring Danish sausage bites, Danish cheese and other snack foods, beverages including Danish beer and entertainment by the Fresno Danish Dancers and The Great Danes. Guests will be able to view displays about Denmark before dinner is served.
Tickets are $25 per person and reservations may be made by mail to the Danish American Historical Society, P.O. Box 5971, Fresno, Calif., 93755, or by contacting Patricia Brock, 896-1618, or Laurel Jacobsen, 240-8818, by Oct. 8. The event takes place at the residence of DAHSC member Chris Bach, 6169 N. Dolores, Fresno.
For details, contact Brock at 896-1618.
