Crumbl cookies aren't your average cookie, and now Hanford residents can try the delectable treats for themselves.
The newest Central Valley Crumbl Cookies location opened Friday next to the Super Buffett in the Target shopping center on 12th Avenue.
A weekly rotating menu includes chocolate chip - a seminal favorite - while the remaining five options get cycled through per corporate notification to the store.
The current menu includes chocolate chip, raspberry cheesecake, French silk pie, peanut butter blossom, lemon poppy seed, and caramel popcorn.
A long line of customers eager to sink their teeth into the baked goodness greeted store owners, who opened the doors at 8:30 a.m. Friday after a ribbon cuttiing.
The store provided opening day swag to the waiting customers, including lanyards, stickers, pens, and coupons for a complimentary cookie.
"We're super excited to be a part of the Hanford community," said franchise co-owner Marco Santeufemia Jr. "It's taken us a long time to get here, but we've got a great team and we expect to have a wonderful turnout and many years to come."
According to Santeufemia, the corporate headquarters based out of Utah has a say in store placement, aiming for high traffic shopping centers in areas with at least 40,000 people.
"I wanted Hanford because towns like it are locations that not everybody thinks about," said operations owner Anita Almodova. "Crumbl shouldn't just be in a big city where people have to drive an hour to and hour and a half to get a cookie."
"This is wonderful," said Jay Rubalcava, president of the Chamber of Commerce Board. "I know people were very excited before hand and I'm glad they're here."
Rubalcava went on to describe Crumbl as an asset to the city because of the employment they are providing for the community.
Crumbl offers in-store purchases as well as curbside pick-up, catering and delivery options for its customers through the website and mobile app. And that's the way the cookie crumbles.
