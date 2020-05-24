CSUF market to sell sweet corn

Yellow corn will be available opening day, and white corn will be available in early June.

A similar supply of corn is expected throughout the summer compared to past years. Approximately 70 acres of the 1,000-acre University Agricultural Laboratory are devoted to its most popular product grown by student workers and staff.

To encourage the freshest products possible, corn is picked and delivered every morning. The market thanks its customers who understand that supplies can vary at times due to changes in weather and labor availability.

Customers can also enjoy a mix of campus produce that currently includes cherries, grapefruit, peaches, squash, strawberries and zucchini. Apricots, peppers, plums, nectarines and tomatoes will likely arrive in early June, and other commodities like table grapes will follow in July.

The campus creamery will also sell half gallons of whole milk, and will also have whole chocolate milk available later in the summer.

The market has a May special honoring National Wine Month with nine Fresno State Winery favorites that will be 20 percent off. Wines on sale through May 31 include Albariño, California Syrah, Chardonnay, Malbec, Muscat Canelli, Petite Sirah, Pinot Noir, Syrah Rosé, and Toca Zinfandel.