KINGSBURG – Kingsburg is bringing back its Kingsburg Crayfish & Jazz Festival. The event takes place from 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, in Downtown.
The event will feature a crayfish eating contest, live music, crayfish chowder, and a crayfish boil. There will also be a cook-off featuring crayfish chowder made by local eateries. Attendees may purchase a ticket for $1, sample the chowders and vote for their favorite. Crayfish food items will also be sold throughout Downtown.
The cornhole tournament has also been added to the event. The entry fee for that competition is $25. The first-place prize will be a cornhole game set. Sign up at the Chamber office in advance, or sign up on the day of event.
For details, contact the Kingsburg District Chamber of Commerce, 897-1111. Vendors may email the Chamber at info@kingsburgchamber.com.
