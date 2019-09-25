KINGSBURG – Kingsburg was transformed into Cajun country Sept. 21 as the Chamber of Commerce brought back the Crayfish and Jazz Festival for a night of smooth music and tasty chowder dishes.
Chamber bookkeeper and interim Director Barbara Little said the community used to host a crayfish festival years ago and so they thought it was time to revive the tradition.
“The older generation remembers it from when it was previously going on,” she said as the last one was in 2009. There have been harvest moon festivals since then that included vendors serving up crayfish meals, but this year, more restaurants included crayfish in their offerings and a crayfish chowder competition and crayfish eating contest were part of the event.
The evening include live jazz music by Fresno’s Cool Blues Band and Dale Enstrom’s Jazz Quartet, a cornhole tournament, beer garden, vendors and displays by local safety personnel.
Little said she loves dishes that feature the freshwater crustaceans that resemble small lobsters.
“You’ve got to try the chowder,” she said of the meals available that evening. The cool weather brought residents out as lines formed to either vote in the chowder competition or simply purchase the platters of food.
Tom Turmon and Shannon Turmon’s family was among festival-goers enjoying the event. They recall attending the crayfish festivals years ago and were introducing their children and neighborhood friend Riley Flagler to the cuisine that night.
“It was years ago,” Tom Turmon said of previous crayfish festivals. “We just wanted to come out and enjoy a nice evening in Kingsburg.”
“It’s good music and it’s the first time for the kids trying it,” Shannon Turmon said. “It’s like a little lobster.”
Sadie Turmon dived right in and said it tasted good.
They also sampled the chowders entered in the cook-off that night.
“We all like number five, but we don’t know whose that is. It was the creamiest and it actually had quite a bit of spice to it with good flavor,” Shannon Turmon said.
Since the event was well received by the community, Little said it would likely continue next year.
The Chamber announced that the winner of chowder contest was Los Pepe's Restaurant. The winner of crayfish-eating contest was Cliff Landry from Madera and Jason Protzmann, also known as The Bald Eagles from Kingsburg, won the cornhole tournament.
