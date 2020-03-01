You are the owner of this article.
Cox welcomes $13M in Housing funds
Cox welcomes $13M in Housing funds

Cox: Housing grant

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will provide $13 million in funding to California’s 21st District for the Continuum of Care Program.

 Laura Brown

SELMA – After the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced it will provide $13,858,839 in funding to California’s 21st District for the Continuum of Care Program, Rep. TJ Cox issued the following statement:

“This grant funding is essential for people experiencing homelessness,” Cox said. “I am hopeful that with this grant, our most vulnerable populations will continue to receive the highest level of services possible, along with access to safe, permanent housing.”

