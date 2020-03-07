Cox: Water allocations ‘shows need for water storage investment’

SELMA – After the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announced they would be giving only a 15 percent water allocation to Central Valley Project South-of-Delta agricultural water contractors and a 20 percent Class I allocation for Friant Division contractors, local Rep. TJ Cox (CA-21) issued the following statement:

“We would always like to see a higher allocation. However, after a very dry start to the year and a snowpack at less than half of its normal average, we are constrained by the current hydrology,” Cox said. “The updated biological opinions, which would have provided an estimated 1 million additional acre feet between the federal Central Valley Project and the State Water Project had they been in place a year ago, did not have any effect on the initial allocation amount. I hope to see the biological opinions provide benefits for both water supply and listed species in subsequent allocations this year and in future water years.”

Cox said the announcement shows the need for “increased investment in water storage and the supporting conveyance infrastructure to better manage extreme weather swings between heavy precipitation and extreme drought. The allocations further demonstrate that our best chance to reach long-term solutions for California’s water challenges is for the state and the federal government to come to the table and reach a coordinated path forward.”

