WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman TJ Cox (CA-21) will host an open house at his Selma District Office located at 2117 Selma St., from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.
In a press release issued July 30, Congressman Cox said he believes members of Congress have a responsibility and obligation to be accessible and hear directly from their constituents.
The open house will be an opportunity for constituents to meet with the Congressman and his staff, hear about the work he’s accomplished for the Valley since being elected, and learn about the services offered by congressional offices.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.