{{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman TJ Cox (CA-21) will host an open house at his Selma District Office located at 2117 Selma St., from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.   

In a press release issued July 30, Congressman Cox said he believes members of Congress have a responsibility and obligation to be accessible and hear directly from their constituents.

The open house will be an opportunity for constituents to meet with the Congressman and his staff, hear about the work he’s accomplished for the Valley since being elected, and learn about the services offered by congressional offices.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments