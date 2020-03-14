Cox to host Coronavirus Tele-Town Hall

SELMA – Rep. TJ Cox (CA-21) is hosting a Tele-Town Hall on Monday, March 16, to update Central Valley residents on the spread of COVID-19 across the country.

The Tele-Town Hall will stream live at cox.house.gov. Constituents without internet access may call 855-962-0969 to listen in.

Dr. Rais Vohra, Fresno County Interim Health Officer will be joining the event. Vohra is a public health expert and will be able to answer questions about what can be done to stay safe at home, school, or at work.

“As the coronavirus spreads throughout our country, I want families across the Central Valley to know that I’m working with every level of government and across party lines to get families the tools and resources they need to stay healthy,” Rep. Cox said. “This is a serious situation, but we will get through this if we all work together.”

Cox will provide information on Congressional response to the virus and take questions from the Tele-Town Hall audience about what still needs to be done.

Monday’s Tele-Town Hall will also be an opportunity for participants to get accurate, reliable information on steps they can take to stay healthy and protect their families.