Cox: Valentines for Veterans

 Laura Maldonado, Enterprise Recorder

SELMA – Rep. TJ Cox announced the kick start of the first annual Valentine Cards for Veterans program.

“Our nation’s veterans have sacrificed for our country and freedom,” Cox said. “Join me in showing our local veterans love and appreciation for their service by participating in my first annual Valentine Cards for Veterans program.”

The Valentine Cards for Veterans program will accept cards until Feb. 11. Those interested in participating in the program may mail or deliver valentine cards to Rep. TJ Cox’s District Offices in Selma or Bakersfield.

The Selma office is at 2117 Selma St., 460-6070.

All Valentine cards collected will be delivered to veterans’ organizations in California’s 21st Congressional District for distribution. Valentine cards delivered to Rep. TJ Cox’s offices can be store bought or hand-made with construction paper, crayons, markers, etc. All cards should be unsealed but please, no candy.

