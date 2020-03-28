Cox on coronavirus relief bill passage

SELMA – Congressman TJ Cox (CA-21) traveled to Washington, DC, and was among legislators approving the Families and Workers-First legislation on March 27 in an attempt to provide relief to millions of Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic. The bill now goes to the President’s desk for his signature.
“In the past few weeks, I’ve spoken to thousands of my Central Valley neighbors, including in a telephone town hall the other week with 9,000 of my constituents. They’re worried and they’re looking for leadership and guidance, but more importantly today, they’re looking for relief. That’s what this bill delivers today,” Cox said. “No bill is perfect, but this is a good start, and I’m proud of the work Democrats have done to transform this bill from one that catered to big business bailouts to one focused on individuals and families.”
Cox said he’s spoken with doctors, nurses, hospital administrators and county officials who say their medical facilities are “overextended and will soon hit a breaking point. I’m proud to tell them and all Central Valley families, that help is finally on the way. However, especially because of this bill’s shortcomings, I am even more eager to get to work on the next recovery bill. That bill must not only stop the current crisis, but also set us on the path back to prosperity.”
The entire video statement is available online at https://bit.ly/3dCbjJP
Here are other updates from the Congressman’s office:
Cox launches Central Valley Coronavirus Information Center
Rep. Cox has launched the Central Valley Coronavirus Information Center to provide up-to-date information on resources for Central Valley families as the world weathers the coronavirus pandemic.
He has been especially active in constituent outreach around this emergency.
Aside from hosting a telephone town hall with Interim Fresno County Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra, Cox has also used other mediums to reach thousands of constituents in California’s 21st Congressional District.
“We’re using every tool in the box to get accurate, up-to-date information to constituents as fast as possible. We’ve already leveraged our email lists, website, targeted phone messages to reach audiences in English and Spanish, but I want to do more. I’m also going to roll out a digital ad campaign so we can talk to California’s 21st District where they are and provide useful information on this pandemic,” Cox said. “Given the slow federal response to this crisis, all levels of government need to work together to save lives.”
Constituents can access the Information Center from the Office of Congressman TJ Cox website: Cox.House.Gov/Coronavirus
For Spanish speakers, log on to: Cox.House.Gov/Coronavirus-es
Cox office makes changes to mitigate COVID-19 outbreak
There have been changes to office operations in both of Cox’s Washington, D.C. and Central Valley offices. The changes include:
- The Washington, DC office will be closed the week of March 16, and staff will begin teleworking. All meetings will be replaced by telephone call or video conference. The office number is (202) 225-4695.
- The Selma office will close through March 31. All staff will begin teleworking. All scheduled meetings will be replaced by telephone call. The office number is (559) 460-6070.
- The Bakersfield office will close through March 31. All staff will begin teleworking. All scheduled meetings will be replaced by telephone call. The office number is (661) 864-7736.
- To facilitate a quicker response, constituents are encouraged to use email or phone in place of physical mail when possible, as physical mail delivery may be delayed.
- At the direction of the Sergeant-at-Arms, the U.S. Capitol complex in Washington, DC is closed to tours and the public beginning on Friday, March 13 until further notice.
Although these changes will be in place, all offices will continue to provide the same level of service to all 21st District residents, including responding to constituents inquires and assisting them with federal casework, during normal business hours.
“To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, my office is enacting new measures to protect the health and safety of our community, which is our number one priority,” Rep. Cox said. “My staff and I will continue to serve our Central Valley constituents via phone or email but will stop our in-office meetings for the foreseeable future. I encourage all Central Valley residents to closely follow the guidelines of both the CDC and our local public health officials for the most up to date information.”
For general inquiries, call (559) 460-6070, or visit Rep. Cox’s website at cox.house.gov.
For casework assistance, call (559) 460-6071 or e-mail CA21TC.Casework@mail.house.gov. The office is still responding to constituents and assisting them with federal casework during normal business hours.
Cox leads federal delegation letter on California priorities to Congressional leadership
Rep. Cox and the California Democratic Congressional Delegation sent a letter to US House and Senate leadership, urging them to fulfill California Governor Gavin Newsom’s request for funding to combat COVID-19 and help protect working families, small businesses, schools and municipalities in the nation’s most populous state. Rep. Cox was joined by 26 fellow members of the California delegation.
“It is vital that the stimulus packages continue to provide increased federal funding for public health emergency preparedness and response for the State of California and its local entities, including counties, hospitals, and health systems,” Rep. Cox, California Democratic Congressional Delegation Chair Zoe Lofgren and the co-signers stated in the letter. “As detailed in the letter, California and its 58 counties will need additional funding to continue providing necessary support for individuals and families confronting school closures, curtailed work hours and job loss.”
Statement on Newsom’s designation as a disaster areas
After Gov. Newsom favorably answered a letter to have Tulare, Kings, and Fresno counties designated as disaster areas for the purposes of the Small Business Administration, Rep. Cox issued the following statement:
“This action will benefit many of my district’s residents who unfortunately have been jeopardized by the economic impact of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. I will continue to work every day to make sure my constituents have the support and assistance they need as they navigate throughout this time of crisis.”
This designation opens eligibility for small businesses in these counties to apply and receive SBA loans from the federal government as they weather economic uncertainty exacerbated by the current COVID-19 epidemic.
Cox leads rural health care letter
Rep. Cox and 11 House colleagues led a letter to Congressional leaders urging them to provide extra stimulus to rural communities which, for a variety of reasons, are especially vulnerable to the threat posed by the novel coronavirus.
The letter, addressed to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, urges them to act under threat of an “unprecedented public health crisis.”
Statistically, rural Americans are “[more] sick, suffering higher rates of the six most nationally prevalent chronic diseases, several of which make these individuals more vulnerable to acute cases of COVID-19. Residents living in rural distressed zip codes, such as those in California’s Central Valley, have the lowest rates of hospital access in the nation.”
The letter suggests the investment of resources and further implementation of telemedicine, like the proposal in Congressman Cox’s BREATHE Act, would fill in some of the gaps currently in rural health systems, especially those in the Central Valley.
In other Congressional activity, Cox along with other House colleagues pressed Congressional leaders to prioritize language that would allow for everyone in the U.S. - including immigrants - to be tested for COVID-19, without fear of repercussions.
“Regardless of their citizenship status, every person in the U.S. should have access to testing and treatment of COVID-19. By excluding them and their loved ones, it is a health risk to everyone in the Central Valley and throughout the country,” he said.
