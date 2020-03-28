Cox on coronavirus relief bill passage

SELMA – Congressman TJ Cox (CA-21) traveled to Washington, DC, and was among legislators approving the Families and Workers-First legislation on March 27 in an attempt to provide relief to millions of Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic. The bill now goes to the President’s desk for his signature.

“In the past few weeks, I’ve spoken to thousands of my Central Valley neighbors, including in a telephone town hall the other week with 9,000 of my constituents. They’re worried and they’re looking for leadership and guidance, but more importantly today, they’re looking for relief. That’s what this bill delivers today,” Cox said. “No bill is perfect, but this is a good start, and I’m proud of the work Democrats have done to transform this bill from one that catered to big business bailouts to one focused on individuals and families.”

Cox said he’s spoken with doctors, nurses, hospital administrators and county officials who say their medical facilities are “overextended and will soon hit a breaking point. I’m proud to tell them and all Central Valley families, that help is finally on the way. However, especially because of this bill’s shortcomings, I am even more eager to get to work on the next recovery bill. That bill must not only stop the current crisis, but also set us on the path back to prosperity.”