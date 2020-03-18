Cox introduces STEM legislation

SELMA – Representative TJ Cox (CA-21) introduced the INSPIRES Act. The acronym stands for Inspiring New STEM Professionals by Investing in Renovation of Education Spaces.

The INSPIRES Act would establish competitive grant programs for schools to build, modernize, renovate or repair STEM classrooms and labs.

“In an effort to ensure that we remain globally competitive in STEM education and our kids are prepared to solve the problems on the horizon, we must invest in our rural Central Valley communities and our nation’s under-served schools,” Rep. Cox said. “Modernizing, restoring, and updating educational facilities are essential parts of that larger investment. The federal government can and should do more.”

The Act also seeks to close the STEM education gap that disadvantages many of the rural, remote and under-served communities of the Central Valley by providing access to high-speed internet for STEM classrooms, updating or replacing special technical equipment and providing clean and efficient learning spaces for STEM students and faculty.

