Cox hosts Selma town hall meeting

SELMA – On Tuesday, Feb. 18, Congressman TJ Cox will host a town hall with Selma residents of the 21st District. The meeting is from 6-7 p.m. and will take place at the Selma Arts Center, 1935 High St.

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla will join the event to discuss the Voter's Choice Act and the upcoming 2020 Census.

“It’s vital that, as elected officials, we can answer our constituents’ important questions on vital issues [such as] the Census and civic participation,” Cox said. “Secretary Padilla and I look forward to answering pressing questions for the Central Valley, encouraging people to participate in the secure and confidential 2020 Census and explaining how Fresno’s new voting system will make civic participation easier in Selma and all over Fresno County.”

To attend, log on to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/selma-town-hall-tickets-93972479215 to reserve a free ticket.

This is a strictly non-partisan event. Organizers say it’s their goal to host inclusive, accessible event that enables all individuals, including individuals with disabilities, to engage fully. To request an accommodation or for inquiries about accessibility, contact them at (559) 460-6070.

