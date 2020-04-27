You are the owner of this article.
Cox hosts public unemployment benefits update teleconference today
Cox hosts public unemployment benefits update teleconference today

Cox hosts: Telebriefing

SELMA – Rep. TJ Cox (CA-21) will host a telebriefing today, Monday, April 27, to help Central Valley residents stay up to date with changes to unemployment benefits during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The teleconference is from 1:30 to 3 pm. today. This telebriefing is intended for individuals in California’s 21st Congressional. To take part, pre-register at bit.ly/CoxSalas.

Assembly Member Rudy Salas (AD-32) and Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez will co-host the event.

“Families and individuals affected by COVID must receive reliable, credible, and up-to-date information on the assistance available to them,” Rep. TJ Cox said. “With accurate information on the changes to unemployment benefits, the hard-working people of the Central Valley have a better chance of overcoming the challenges families all over the nation are facing. Assembly Member Rudy Salas and I stand ready to help you receive the information you need to navigate these uncertain times.”

With the passage of the CARES Act on March 27, states received $1 billion to help cover the cost of a record number of unemployment claims. The purpose of this call is for individuals to learn more about the assistance available to them, including the $600 per week available to individuals affected by COVID-19 until July 31.

“During these tough times, it is important that working families in the Valley are able to access the assistance they need to continue putting food on the table,” Assembly Member Salas said. “As our community stands together to stop the spread of COVID-19, we are here to help you navigate unemployment benefits that are available from both the federal and state.”

Laura Maldonado can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@hanfordsentinel.com

