Washington, D.C. – After the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the agency approved up to $15 million to purchase raisin products, Congressman TJ Cox said in a released statement Aug. 22 he was glad the USDA took his recommendation to do so.
The raisins will be distributed to various food nutrition assistance programs and charitable organizations.
Cox said the Ag Department’s decision would encourage the continued domestic consumption of raisins and help raisin farmers struggling due to “the devastating trade war.”
“In my home state of California alone, 2,000 raisin growers produce close to 300,000 tons annually, all within the Central San Joaquin Valley. USDA’s raisin purchase will provide our farmers and handlers the support they need to continue producing our nation’s raisins and allow our Valley’s economy to continue to thrive.”
U.S. raisin imports have increased by 164 percent over the past year. This displaced California raisin sales in the process. Additionally, uncertainty over trade has made selling in foreign markets more difficult, thus California’s raisin exports fell by 40 percent in 2018 as buyers such as Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany and China scaled back their purchases.
On May 15, Congressmen TJ Cox and Jim Costa (CA-21) sent a letter to Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue urging him to support California’s raisin industry by purchasing up to 38,000 tons of California produced raisins over the next year.
