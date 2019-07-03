{{featured_button_text}}
Cox: Portuguese Heritage resolution

Congressmen Jim Costa and TJ Cox are joined the Ambassador of Portugal Domingos Fezas Vital to celebrate U.S.- Portugal relations and the introduction of their resolution recognizing June as Portuguese National Heritage Month.

 Contributed

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Democratic Central Valley Congressmen TJ Cox and Jim Costa introduced a bipartisan resolution this past week celebrating the historic, cultural and significant contributions Portuguese Americans have made to the United States.

“I’m deeply honored to introduce a resolution designating the month of June as Portuguese National Heritage Month,” Cox said. “Portuguese Americans have played a significant role in shaping American culture. Today, the influence of Portugal is reflected in every facet of American life, including our agriculture and entertainment industries. In the Central Valley in particular, the Portuguese have been vital in leading in the farming industry and our Valley’s economy. I look forward to working with my Central Valley colleague, Congressman Costa, to advance this important resolution.”

Costa is the co-chair of the Congressional Portuguese American Caucus and a second-generation Portuguese-American immigrant himself. As such, he said he’s proud to introduce legislation that recognizes the contributions of the Portuguese community to society.

“As leaders in agriculture, business, and at all levels of government, Portuguese Americans have significantly influenced the growth of our nation.”

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments