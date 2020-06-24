Cox applauds DACA decision

Representative TJ Cox (CA-21) applauded the Supreme Court’s recent decision to protect Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
“The 7,400 DACA recipients in California’s 21st Congressional District are part of the fabric of our communities and provide for their families by working in key parts of the Central Valley economy, including agriculture and healthcare,” Cox said. “These hardworking people are just as American as my own children, which is why I urge the Senate to pass the American Dream and Promise Act without further delay. Our DACA recipients are home and they’re here to stay.”
The decision in the case - the Department of Homeland Security v. Regents of University of California, halted the Trump Administration’s attempts to end DACA and effectively protects the program from dissolution. DACA provides legal status to undocumented immigrants brought to America as children, allowing more young people, many of whom know no other home than the United States, access to legal employment and education.
“I am thrilled that our Supreme Court has ruled to protect our nation’s Dreamers,” Rep. Cox said stating that the decision comes at a crucial time since Dreamers, the young Americans who are the recipients of DACA, make up an irreplaceable part of the healthcare industry in the United States. Without them, the response to COVID-19 would be crippled across the nation, especially in California.
Cox has been an advocate of DACA since day one, having helped pass the American Dream and Promise Act, which would provide DACA recipients a permanent path to citizenship.
Cox leads push for California’s inclusion on Rural COVID-19 Task Force
If a Rural COVID-19 Task Force is formed, California should be strongly represented as the state is the largest agricultural-producing state in the nation, says Rep. TJ Cox (CA-21).
Cox has sent a letter to USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue stating so as he highlights the State’s role in agriculture. Any such task force would look into COVID-19’s effects on rural communities and begin identifying solutions to the difficulties caused by the pandemic.
The letter was signed by Senators Dianne Feinstein, Kamala Harris and 11 fellow members of the California U.S. House delegation. It’s a follow-up letter as a prior letter was sent earlier this year regarding the creation of a Rural COVID-19 Task Force. This most recent correspondence stresses the need for California’s representation as the largest agricultural producing state in the nation.
The COVID-19 pandemic has shown the importance of the food and agriculture sector to the health and well-being of rural communities. The long-term impacts of the pandemic will be catastrophic, and need to be dealt with immediately, Cox said. Rural communities in California have already incurred significant economic damages resulting from COVID-19, exacerbating old challenges and creating new ones that need to be better understood.
The Rural COVID-19 Task Force would help identify rural needs and tailor the allocation of available resources to address them. The Task Force would be invaluable to both the Department of Agriculture and Congress as they work together to address the immediate challenges caused by the pandemic, and then craft a pathway towards recovery.
In the letter, the members wrote in part: “We agree that listening to rural leaders and citizens about the challenges they face and providing a forum for productive discussion is the only way we can truly deliver tangible solutions for rural communities. That being said, it’s imperative that the task force include representation from across the country, particularly from states such as California where rural communities are dependent upon a strong agricultural sector.”
