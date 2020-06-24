Cox applauds DACA decision

Cox has been an advocate of DACA since day one, having helped pass the American Dream and Promise Act, which would provide DACA recipients a permanent path to citizenship.

Cox leads push for California’s inclusion on Rural COVID-19 Task Force

If a Rural COVID-19 Task Force is formed, California should be strongly represented as the state is the largest agricultural-producing state in the nation, says Rep. TJ Cox (CA-21).

Cox has sent a letter to USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue stating so as he highlights the State’s role in agriculture. Any such task force would look into COVID-19’s effects on rural communities and begin identifying solutions to the difficulties caused by the pandemic.

The letter was signed by Senators Dianne Feinstein, Kamala Harris and 11 fellow members of the California U.S. House delegation. It’s a follow-up letter as a prior letter was sent earlier this year regarding the creation of a Rural COVID-19 Task Force. This most recent correspondence stresses the need for California’s representation as the largest agricultural producing state in the nation.