SELMA – Congressman TJ Cox is celebrating Hispanic Heritage month by announcing his inaugural 21st Congressional District Latino Inspire Awards.
“Hispanic Heritage Month is an opportunity to honor the contributions of our Latino family to our nation. In California’s 21st Congressional District, thousands of Latino families work every day to improve our communities and make them a place we can raise the next generation,” Cox said. “In order to honor the inspirational contributions of Latinos to our community, I invite you to nominate a Latino/a to receive the Latino Inspire Award and be recognized.”
Cox will honor several outstanding Latino and Latina leaders in the district by recognizing their significant community contributions at an awards reception during the week of Oct. 7. Those recognized will also be featured on the Congressman’s public website. Invitations will be sent out once the nomination period closes.
District Director Gilbert Felix is asking the public to help by sending nominations of outstanding Latino or Hispanic leaders deserving of this award.
Nominees must live and/or work in the 21st Congressional District. They may be of any status or orientation, with a background in, but not limited to: ag/farming, athletics, business, education, healthcare, labor, law, LGBTQ advocacy, nonprofit and public sector, water advocacy and management, women’s advocacy and youth advocacy and services.
To download a nomination form in English, log on to http://bit.ly/2l7qRyE
You have free articles remaining.
To download a nomination form in Spanish, log on to http://bit.ly/2mFvn89
Write a 100-150 word explanation why you believe your nominee should be recognized and email your response and form to araceli.munoz@mail.house.gov, or bring it to their Selma field office at 2117 Selma St., or fax it to (833) 284-9090.
The nomination deadline is 5 p.m. Sept. 30.
For details, contact their offices at 460-6070 in Selma or (661) 864-7736 in Bakersfield.
The Latino inspire Award shall be granted on a nomination basis. Anyone may nominate a candidate for the Latino Inspire Award.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.