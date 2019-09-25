{{featured_button_text}}
Cox announces: Inspire Awards

Congressman TJ Cox, at left, has started the 21st Congressional District Latino Inspire Awards in honor of Hispanic Heritage month. Nominations for the award are being accepted until Sept. 30.

 Laura Maldonado, Enterprise Recorder

SELMA – Congressman TJ Cox is celebrating Hispanic Heritage month by announcing his inaugural 21st Congressional District Latino Inspire Awards.

“Hispanic Heritage Month is an opportunity to honor the contributions of our Latino family to our nation. In California’s 21st Congressional District, thousands of Latino families work every day to improve our communities and make them a place we can raise the next generation,” Cox said. “In order to honor the inspirational contributions of Latinos to our community, I invite you to nominate a Latino/a to receive the Latino Inspire Award and be recognized.” 

Cox will honor several outstanding Latino and Latina leaders in the district by recognizing their significant community contributions at an awards reception during the week of Oct. 7. Those recognized will also be featured on the Congressman’s public website. Invitations will be sent out once the nomination period closes.

District Director Gilbert Felix is asking the public to help by sending nominations of outstanding Latino or Hispanic leaders deserving of this award.

Nominees must live and/or work in the 21st Congressional District. They may be of any status or orientation, with a background in, but not limited to: ag/farming, athletics, business, education, healthcare, labor, law, LGBTQ advocacy, nonprofit and public sector, water advocacy and management, women’s advocacy and youth advocacy and services.

To download a nomination form in English, log on to http://bit.ly/2l7qRyE

To download a nomination form in Spanish, log on to http://bit.ly/2mFvn89

Write a 100-150 word explanation why you believe your nominee should be recognized and email your response and form to araceli.munoz@mail.house.gov, or bring it to their Selma field office at 2117 Selma St., or fax it to (833) 284-9090.

The nomination deadline is 5 p.m. Sept. 30.

For details, contact their offices at 460-6070 in Selma or (661) 864-7736 in Bakersfield.

The Latino inspire Award shall be granted on a nomination basis. Anyone may nominate a candidate for the Latino Inspire Award.

The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.

