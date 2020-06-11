Cox: $11.6 million to help fight COVID, homelessness

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SELMA – Rep. TJ Cox announced that $11.6 million in funding from the CARES Act will benefit the Central Valley’s effort to fight COVID-19 and homelessness.

“Homelessness was a big issue in the Central Valley before the pandemic, and this crisis has made it significantly worse,” Rep. Cox said.

This funding is in addition to the $1 billion of Emergency Solutions Grants announced after the passing of the CARES Act by Congress.

Fresno County will receive $3.4 million of this allocation.

“Many working families are facing the grim reality of losing their homes and the CARES Act, which we passed in March, is proving to be a lifeline keeping them off the street,” he said.

Cox, who serves in the House of Representatives for the 21st District of California, said the allocation comes from ESG funding to support Americans experiencing homelessness in the Central Valley. This funding, coming from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, will also be used to help individuals at risk of becoming homeless because of hardships such as job loss, wage reduction, or illness because of COVID-19.

The monies will be used to: