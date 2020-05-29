COVID contact tracing efforts to expand

FRESNO COUNTY – The Fresno County Department of Public Health (FCDPH) issued a press release today, May 29, to inform the public that the department is expanding its contract tracing efforts in Fresno County.
In the coming days, the public may be contacted by a contact tracer via phone or text if they have been identified as a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case. A close contact is anyone who has been in close physical contact with an individual that has tested positive for COVID-19.
Contact tracing is used to find and inform anyone who has been in close contact with a positive COVID-19 individual that they may need to self-quarantine or self-isolate to ensure they do not spread the virus further. When a person tests positive with COVID-19, it is crucial that their close contacts are identified and contacted early on. Contact tracing is a key tool that is necessary to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
To reach the close contacts of a positive COVID-19 case, the FCDPH along with the assistance of partners from the Fresno County Public Library, Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, Emergency Medical Services and other community agencies, will all be staffing contact tracers.
These contact tracers will be calling the identified close contacts. Each close contact will be informed of their potential exposure and will be advised to self-quarantine or self-isolate and where they can get tested if they choose to. Close contacts will also be asked to confirm their date of birth and provide an email address and/or home address in order to receive a letter containing more information.
The FCDPH would also like to remind the public that close contacts will only be asked questions related to COVID-19. Common questions include date of birth, email, address, workplace, signs and symptoms, or underlying health issues. They will not ask for information regarding social security or banking information.
For more information about COVID-19, visit these resources:
- Fresno County Department of Public Health: www.fcdph.org/covid19
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/covid19
- California Department of Public Health: www.cdph.ca.gov/covid19
Laura Maldonado can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@hanfordsentinel.com
