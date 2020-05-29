COVID contact tracing efforts to expand

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FRESNO COUNTY – The Fresno County Department of Public Health (FCDPH) issued a press release today, May 29, to inform the public that the department is expanding its contract tracing efforts in Fresno County.

In the coming days, the public may be contacted by a contact tracer via phone or text if they have been identified as a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case. A close contact is anyone who has been in close physical contact with an individual that has tested positive for COVID-19.

Contact tracing is used to find and inform anyone who has been in close contact with a positive COVID-19 individual that they may need to self-quarantine or self-isolate to ensure they do not spread the virus further. When a person tests positive with COVID-19, it is crucial that their close contacts are identified and contacted early on. Contact tracing is a key tool that is necessary to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

To reach the close contacts of a positive COVID-19 case, the FCDPH along with the assistance of partners from the Fresno County Public Library, Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, Emergency Medical Services and other community agencies, will all be staffing contact tracers.