COVID-19 closures

Superintendent Wesley Sever: The KECSD Governing Board has made the extremely difficult decision to close schools district-wide effective immediately to address concerns over the spread of COVID-19. If conditions allow, school will resume on April 14. We are optimistic that we will resume classroom instruction after spring break, but we will continue to evaluate what is best for our students and community.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided to anyone under 18 years of age beginning March 16 and ending April 3. Meals will be available for pickup at the Lincoln School Cafeteria, 1900 Mariposa St., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday - Friday. The child must be present. We will provide both breakfast and lunch at the same time. Meals will be provided through April 3. There are no costs for this.

Teachers have put together classwork for students to continue their learning at home. More information will be communicated to families in the coming days on how the classwork will be distributed.

Outside organizations that use our school facilities will be notified that the district is unable to accommodate their Facilities Use Request during this closure. All school activities are postponed until further notice and include but are not limited to: