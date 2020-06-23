County Jail inmates on COVID-19 quarantine

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FRESNO – An estimated 1,200 inmates at Fresno County’s North Annex Jail were placed in quarantine after 13 inmates who'd already been transferred to Wasco State Prison tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from the agency.

The Sheriff’s Office received COVID-19 tests on June 10 showing negative results for 25 sentenced inmates who were scheduled for transfer to Wasco State Prison. All of these inmates were housed on floors 2, 3, 4 and 5 of the North Annex Jail that is located at 1265 M St., Fresno.

After being medically cleared, these 25 inmates were transported to Wasco on June 17.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation conducted its own COVID-19 tests on these same inmates. On June 19, CDCR notified the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office that 13 of the 25 inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

In response to this, the North Jail Annex was placed into precautionary quarantine and all inmates are now being closely monitored for symptoms of COVID-19. Thus far, nine inmates have been identified as having a fever.

Those inmates, and any others that may have symptoms, will be tested and provided with any necessary medical attention. There will be no inmate movement within the North Jail until further notice.