SELMA – With the 2020 elections looming and three seats up for re-election on Selma’s City Council, the decision must be made sooner than later to decide whether to have five districts and comply with state and federal voting laws, or have four districts and an at-large mayor.
Mayor Scott Robertson, Mayor Pro Tem Louis Franco and Council Member Jim Avalos’ terms all expire in November 2020. Councilmembers John Trujillo and Sarah Guerra’s seats are up for election in 2020, but with the new districting process, even which districts would come for election next must be determined.
City Attorney Bianca Sparks Rojas and City Manager Teresa Gallavan have both cautioned against the idea of having a combination election, yet the issue is listed on tonight’s agenda of the Selma City Council meeting.
The meetings start at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 1710 Tucker St.
Demographer Douglas Johnson with National Demographics Corporation was hired at the July 1 City Council meeting and explained how moving to district voting would work. He, too, warned that “no city in the state has ever won a challenge of the California Voting Rights Act.”
Johnson said even though Council reflects Selma’s demographics, the “only safe harbor that the law offers is to go to district elections. You’ve seen from the numbers I’ve shown you, these cases are very expensive. If you don’t stay in that safe harbor, you get into the millions of dollars right away.”
Johnson said hundreds of school districts, community college districts, health care districts and city councils in California have moved to district elections, not necessarily because they’re violating anyone’s election rights or civil rights, but to avoid the cost of fighting the requirement in court, or having someone sue them claiming voting rights have been violated.
“It’s driven by the cost of litigation that’s been brought in a few jurisdictions that have gone to court. Santa Clara and Santa Monica are in court and they both lost in Superior Court. They’re appealing those rulings. Palmdale also lost [and they] ended up paying the plaintiffs $4.7 million. Santa Clara, it’s on appeals, but they’ve been ordered to pay $3.16 million. Modesto had to pay $3 million. This is in addition to their own defense counsel. So that’s what’s driving this wave of change. It’s the financial exposure [to being sued].”
During the initial discussion at the July 1 meeting, Mayor Scott Robertson said it was his opinion voters should get to vote for the mayor as an at-large position in addition to the four districts.
“The public should decide whether they want to elect their own mayor, in my opinion, and be apprised of the risks of doing that. It’s their choice.”
Councilman John Trujillo objected to that idea stating the City could still be sued and wind up having to pay thousands in attorney’s fees, even if it did win the case.
“It wouldn’t make sense to hire the demographer and start the process if [Council] chose to go with four districts and a mayor-at-large position. That would still leave the city open to being sued by anyone asserting the City is violating the California Voters Rights Act,” he said. “Having a mayor at large, there’d be no sense retaining [Johnson] because that would mean we wouldn’t be, under the law, protected. Isn’t that correct?”
City Manager Teresa Gallavan said, “Right. If we don’t go to all five districts, there is some concern about that.”
Trujillo responded, “It’s not just a concern, it’s an actual reality. We’re not meeting up to par.”
City Attorney Bianca Sparks Rojas said Trujillo is correct but a demographer is still needed “to ensure the districts they draw up comply with federal and state laws. If in fact the council does choose to form four council districts and one at-large, Councilmember Trujillo is correct that we are not protected under the Voters Rights Act because we wouldn’t have completely districted elections. We’d have a combination and we’d still be open to a letter that would trigger another 90 days to move forward to going to five districts. We’d be responsible for attorney’s fees up to $30,000.”
Robertson continued, “Are we actually deciding that tonight, though? Or, are we just deciding whether we’re drawing up a resolution to actually district? Because the voters should have the input in terms of how they want the districts drawn.”
Robertson inquired as to whether cities that do have the combination of districts and mayor-at-large have lost a legal challenge.
Johnson said that three cities have been sued over this question and in all three cases “there were no appeals court rulings. The Superior Court judges have all said, we’ll let it go for now but we’ll wait and see what happens.”
Robertson said that means there have been no legal sanctions as a result of going to four districts and a mayor at large.
Attorney Sparks Rojas however clarified that the cities in those cases were “actually sued and they fought the challenge. So they had to pay for their attorney’s fees to go through that lawsuit. I think what Councilmember Trujillo is pointing out is we wouldn’t even to get to that point if we went forward with five districts. There would be no issue whether or not we were complying with the CVRA and we wouldn’t be faced with a legal challenge. Those actually went to court. Those cities had to litigate it, spend attorney’s fees. In the end, they were able to keep their districts the way they’d drawn them with a mayor at large, but they did need to expend money to afford those legal actions.”
Robertson concluded that between the expense of hiring the demographer now, again after the 2020 Census is complete to update the population data, and if someone were to sue the City, it may wind up costing nearly $100,000.
“I don’t know if we have a choice but to do this now.”
The city attorney said staff only needed a decision whether to get the districting process started. Council voted unanimously to start the process but will discuss having four districts and a mayor-at-large position tonight.
Gallavan said that once the resolution is adopted, that starts the 90-day process where districts must be drawn up, resident input be taken over a series of meetings and a final map approved.
Johnson said once the process is started, attorneys will be watching that progress is made and that reversing or halting could also lead to litigation.
“Once you start the train rolling, it’s extremely risky to stop [it].”
Johnson said even though the California’s Voting Rights Act is based on a federal law, there are only two tests, instead of four, that a city needs to fail to be considered out of compliance with this voter’s rights law.
“There’s no longer a need for a large geographic, concentrated group of the protected class to not be represented. And there’s no longer a need to show that race is a factor either covertly or overtly in elections. Now, it’s simply a statistical test. There’s no need to show discrimination, or prejudice or anything like that. It’s just pure math. If the math doesn’t work out, then you’re in violation of the law.”
