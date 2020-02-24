You are the owner of this article.
Council approves police chief contract
Council approves police chief contract

SELMA – At a special meeting at 11 a.m. today, Feb. 24, Selma City Council unanimously voted to approve a contract for its new police chief.

Council went in to a brief closed session at City Hall before returning to make the announcement.

City Attorney Neal Costanzo reported out that an employment agreement had been reached and that his appointment would “come later.”

The name of the new chief has not yet been released but is expected later today.

See the Youtube video here: http://bit.ly/2HQC3aH.

