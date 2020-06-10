You are the owner of this article.
Contreras makes Dean's List
Contreras makes Dean’s List

Contreras: Makes Dean's list

KINGSBURG - Jade Contreras, of Kingsburg, was among students who earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University for the spring 2020 semester.

Contreras is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list.

George Fox University is ranked by Forbes among the top Christian universities in the country and is a Christian college classified by U.S. News & World Report as a Best National University.

More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university’s campus in Newberg, Ore., and at teaching centers in Portland, Salem and Redmond, Ore.

George Fox offers bachelor’s degrees in more than 40 majors, degree-completion programs for working adults, seven seminary degrees, and 13 master’s and doctoral degrees.

