Congressman: Story time

Congressman TJ Cox, at right, has read to children for story hour before throughout his 21st Congressional District. Here, he’s pictured with Congresswoman Barbara Lee as he reads to children at Kings Community Action Organization's Rosa Parks Learning Center in Hanford. He’ll read to children at Selma’s Library Aug. 29.

 Julissa Zavala, Hanford Sentinel

SELMA – Congressman TJ Cox will be the guest reader during story time at the Selma Branch of the Fresno County Public Library.

Children and families are invited to attend the free event that starts at 4 p.m. Aug. 29 at the branch, 2200 Selma St.

Cox will share some of his favorite books that talk about the great outdoors. Afterwards, there will be children’s crafts. All ages are welcomed.

For more information, call the branch at 896-3393.

The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.

