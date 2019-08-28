SELMA – Congressman TJ Cox will be the guest reader during story time at the Selma Branch of the Fresno County Public Library.
Children and families are invited to attend the free event that starts at 4 p.m. Aug. 29 at the branch, 2200 Selma St.
Cox will share some of his favorite books that talk about the great outdoors. Afterwards, there will be children’s crafts. All ages are welcomed.
For more information, call the branch at 896-3393.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.