SELMA – Art students interested in submitting their work to the Annual Congressional Art Competition should be aware of Rep. TJ Cox’s announcement regarding the deadlines.
Each spring, a nation-wide high school arts competition is sponsored by the U.S. House of Representatives.
“The Congressional Art Competition is an opportunity to recognize and encourage the artistic talent of the young people of the Central Valley,” Cox said. “I encourage all high school art students from California’s 21st Congressional District to submit their artwork to my District Offices for the opportunity to be recognized in Washington D.C.”
The competition is open to all high school students in grades 9-12 who reside or attend school in California’s 21st Congressional District.
The first place winner will be invited to attend the Congressional Art Competition awards ceremony in Washington D.C. All participants will be invited to attend the Congressman’s local reception as organized by District staff.
Here is a summary of the art competition rules:
Artwork entered in the contest may be up to 26 inches by 26 inches, may be up to 4 inches in depth, and not weigh more than 15 pounds. Eligible art forms are listed below.
• Paintings - including oil, acrylics, and watercolor
• Drawings - including pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink, and markers. It is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed.
• Collages - must be two dimensional
• Prints - including lithographs, silkscreen, and block prints
• Mixed media - use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.
• Computer-generated art
• Photography
All entries must be original in concept, design and execution and may not violate any U.S. copyright laws. Any entry that has been copied from an existing photo or image (including a painting, graphic, or advertisement) that was created by someone other than the student is a violation of the competition rules and will not be accepted. Work entered must be in the original medium, that is, not a scanned reproduction of a painting or drawing).
The rules, checklist, and release form for the 2020 competition are scheduled to be posted in early February on House.gov.
If you would like more information on the annual Congressional District Art Competition, including this year's deadlines, go online to submit your contact information at: https://cox.house.gov/services/art-competition.
