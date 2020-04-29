CM’s report: Re-opening Kingsburg

KINGSBURG — Kingsburg City Manager Alex Henderson reports that City officials are being asked about how, and when, certain businesses may be given the green light to reopen amidst the current coronavirus restrictions.
“Rest assured, city leaders are consistently discussing opportunities to soft-open places like park space, the Crandell Swim Complex and eventually, all businesses,” Henderson said in the latest city newsletter.
California Governor Gavin Newsom outlined six benchmarks to help determine potential modifications to the State’s stay-at-home order.
The city will follow the lead set by the State and Fresno County’s Public Health Department when it comes to modifying the stay-at-home order and re-opening businesses, Henderson said.
“We are, however, continually working with local business owners to evaluate and interpret the State’s order.”
Here’s one example: Animal grooming services were allowed to reopen, but under certain circumstances. Language in the governor’s essential worker list allows for “animal care facilities that provide food, shelter, veterinary and/or routine care and other necessities of life for animals.”
Henderson said that since local groomers perform breed-specific services that are related to ‘necessities of life’ for animals, they are thus allowed to operate.
Kingsburg has not imposed local restrictions, but is operating under State guidance and is helping businesses interpret the order, he said.
“We’re all learning and experiencing this for the first time,” Henderson said. “We are preparing for the worst-case scenario, but certainly hoping for the best with regards to a modified order.”
The City’s first responders, local businesses and other essential workers are appreciative of the local support being shown by residents at this time, he added.
