City Band cancels summer concerts

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

KINGSBURG – The annual summer concerts of Kingsburg City Band are being cancelled this year in connection with the COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings.

The decision was announced by the City Band’s long-time director, Dale Engstrom on May 13.

Engstrom wrote in a letter to the musicians that the decision was made “with a heavy heart. This has been a very difficult decision but we are sure it’s the correct one. Your health and well-being are our highest priority.”

This year would have marked the Bands’ 134th season.

Reggie Gierke, president of the sponsoring Kingsburg Media Foundation, said the decision was made May 11 by members of the City Band’s steering committee.

“Naturally, crowded conditions resulting from accommodating more than 60 musicians on the Memorial Park Bandstand stage, as well as audiences that number in the thousands, simply make it impossible for us to meet state, county and local requirements, as well as public distancing guidelines,” Gierke said. “It would not be safe.”

Concert venues under the state’s COVID-19 response plan, he pointed out, are not to reopen until Phase 4. California’s response plan is currently in Phase 2.