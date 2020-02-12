Cities ready for blossoms, visitors

ORANGE COVE – Punxsutawney Phil has predicted an early spring so local communities are hoping for plenty of blossoms as the 32nd Annual Fresno County Blossom Trail officially kicks off.
A ceremony to open the season was Feb. 7 at Cecilia Packing Corporation in Orange Cove and was co-hosted by Orange Cove Chamber of Commerce. Chamber and City officials from Selma and Kingsburg were invited as they are part of the collaborative effort to welcome springtime visitors to the region who travel from around the globe to enjoy the blossom season.
Weather forecasters are predicting earlier sunshine so trail visitors may see orchards starting to bloom in the next couple weeks, signaling the beginning of blossom season.
The Blossom Trail is a self-guided tour through eastern Fresno County featuring a panorama of blossoming stone fruit orchards and citrus groves alive with fragrance and bursting with color. Visitors often get to enjoy orange blossoms blooming into April.
“Colorful orchards are set against the picturesque backdrop of the snow-capped Sierra Nevada Mountains giving travelers the opportunity to enjoy the visual and aromatic experience of Fresno County’s rich agricultural bounty,” Fresno County Tourism Manager Kristi Johnson said.
You have free articles remaining.
At this year’s ceremony, as is the tradition, the Blossom Trail’s official poster was unveiled. For 2020, the art was created by Julie Raymer. The 2020 poster is available for purchase at Blossom Trail partners and online at www.goblossomtrail.com.
The website has an update feature allowing visitors to find the latest blossom information, learn which blossoms will later yield each fruit, how to upload their own photos and how to enjoy a variety of Blossom Themed events and offerings.
For farm stores, tours and more along the trail, log on to www.goblossomtrail.com.
The non-profit Fresno County Blossom Trail is a collaborative effort with Fresno County joining with the trail’s partner cities of Sanger, Kingsburg, Orange Cove, Reedley, Fowler and Selma in eastern Fresno County.
Events include:
- Feb. 29, March 1: 5th Annual Blossom Trail Bus Tours (with wine tastings), Sanger
- February 29, March 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21 and 22: Blossom Trail Train Rides, Hillcrest Farm, Reedley
- March 7: 32nd Annual Blossom Trail Festival, Sanger; 23rd Annual Blossom Trail Run, Sanger; 31st Annual Kings River Blossom Bike Ride, Reedley
- March 7-8: Blossom Trail Wine Weekend, Blossom Trail Wineries, Eastern Fresno County
- April 4: Orange Cove Harvest Festival, Orange Cove.
- October 7-18: Blossom Trail Art at the Big Fresno Fair, Fine Arts Building.
The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.