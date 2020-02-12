Cities ready for blossoms, visitors

ORANGE COVE – Punxsutawney Phil has predicted an early spring so local communities are hoping for plenty of blossoms as the 32nd Annual Fresno County Blossom Trail officially kicks off.

A ceremony to open the season was Feb. 7 at Cecilia Packing Corporation in Orange Cove and was co-hosted by Orange Cove Chamber of Commerce. Chamber and City officials from Selma and Kingsburg were invited as they are part of the collaborative effort to welcome springtime visitors to the region who travel from around the globe to enjoy the blossom season.

Weather forecasters are predicting earlier sunshine so trail visitors may see orchards starting to bloom in the next couple weeks, signaling the beginning of blossom season.

The Blossom Trail is a self-guided tour through eastern Fresno County featuring a panorama of blossoming stone fruit orchards and citrus groves alive with fragrance and bursting with color. Visitors often get to enjoy orange blossoms blooming into April.

“Colorful orchards are set against the picturesque backdrop of the snow-capped Sierra Nevada Mountains giving travelers the opportunity to enjoy the visual and aromatic experience of Fresno County’s rich agricultural bounty,” Fresno County Tourism Manager Kristi Johnson said.

