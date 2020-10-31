CHP ramps up efforts to reduce impaired driving

SACRAMENTO — The California Highway Patrol is launching a new education and enforcement campaign to reduce the number of crashes caused by impaired drivers in California.

The Safer Highways Statewide grant provides the CHP with funding to conduct additional driving under the influence saturation patrols, DUI checkpoints and traffic safety education efforts throughout the state.

Additionally, the CHP will participate in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

“DUI is the result of poor decision-making, and too often, it has tragic consequences,” said CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley. “If you drive while impaired, you could be arrested, or worse, involved in a crash.”

In 2018, CHP officials said there were 566 deaths and 11,298 injuries associated with DUI crashes within the CHP’s jurisdiction.

“Each one of these injuries and deaths represents a preventable tragedy and a continued need to focus efforts on reducing impaired driving,” CHP said in a press release.

The CHP also want to remind the public that a DUI doesn’t just mean booze. Officials said alcohol, cannabis, prescription medications, illegal drugs, or any combination of these, can impair your ability to drive and will result in an arrest if you are under the influence.

They said there is always a better option than getting behind the wheel while intoxicated, like designating a sober driver, taking public transportation, or calling a taxi or a ride-share service.