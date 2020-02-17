Children’s Dental Health Month celebrated

February is National Children’s Dental Health Month and the Fresno County Department of Public Health is using the occasion to remind children and parents that cavities can be avoided.
“Brushing their teeth twice a day with toothpaste containing fluoride, eating a healthy diet, limiting sugary beverages and snacks, and seeing their dentist regularly for prevention and treatment of oral disease is super important for a lifetime of healthy teeth and gums,” said Dr. Rais Vohra, the Fresno County Interim Health Officer.
The celebration brings together thousands of dedicated dental professionals, healthcare providers, and educators to promote the benefits of good oral health to children, their caregivers and teachers.
In 2017, Fresno County was awarded a grant by the Dental Transformation Initiative (DTI) to improve dental health for children on Medi-Cal in Fresno County by focusing on high-value care and improved access. Through its partnerships with Fresno EOC and Reading and Beyond, Free Medi-Cal Dental Youth Services has enrolled more than 11,500 families, more than 19,500 children and 180 dentists to the program.
The Oral Health Advisory Committee reminds everyone, “A healthy mouth is an important part of overall health. Brush your teeth with fluoride toothpaste and clean between your teeth for a healthy smile.”
In Fresno County, annual dental visits for children ages 0-20 receiving Medi-Cal was 42 percent in 2016 and increased to 46 percent in 2017.
The FCDPH invites individuals on Medi-Cal to schedule an initial or follow-up appointment for their children younger than age 21 by calling Free Medi-Cal Dental Youth Services at (844) 421-3484. Services are available throughout Fresno County and operators are available in English, Spanish and Hmong. They can also assist adults on other resources available to them for overall oral health.
To learn more about caring for your child’s teeth, please visit www.fcdph.org/dental.
