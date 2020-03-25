Children missed, but instruction goes on

KINGSBURG – In a message to the school community, Kingsburg Elementary Charter School District Superintendent officials have let families know that teachers and staff have missed seeing their children “tremendously.”
Here’s a message KECSD sent out this week:
We know that families have many questions about what the weeks ahead will hold. Every day we receive new information and orders from the Governor, California Department of Health, Fresno County Department of Health and other entities that impact the details of how we will continue to educate our students. As a result, our plans to provide educational resources and instruction will continue, but may have to change over time. Our priority will always be supporting our students and families.”
Some reminders:
- Our teachers have been hard at work preparing plans to ensure students receive an educational experience during this time. Learning will continue and may take on different forms during our closure. This week, teachers put together classwork for students to continue their learning at home for the next two weeks. Packet pickup went very smooth and we thank you for your time and patience today. If you requested to have your packet mailed home, it should arrive to you on Monday. The packets, as well as many academic resources, are also available on our District website at www.kesd.org.
- Teachers will be responding to emails two times per day at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. beginning March 20 through April 2.
- Meals will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Lincoln School Bus Garage parking lot (grab and go) to any child younger than 18. The child must be present. We will provide both breakfast and lunch at the same time. Meals will be provided through April 3. These meals are free.
- The District Office will be open but will have “no contact” enforced during the closure. If you need assistance, call our office at 897-2331 and we will help you with anything you need. Our office hours will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday with closure for lunch from noon to 1 p.m. daily.
- We will continue to communicate any new information via phone call, email, text, social media and our district website.
During these difficult times, I want to thank you for all the extra work you are doing at home to keep your families safe and healthy. As we continue this journey of uncertainty, we want to support you as you support your families. With the change of normal routines and the anxieties related to COVID-19, here are some ways to help your family:
Tips for managing COVID-19 anxieties with kids:
- Reassure them they are safe
- Let them talk about their own worries
- Limit their news exposure
- Focus on what you’re doing as a family to stay safe
How to slow the spread of germs in your home:
- As much as possible, keep sick people separated from others in the home. Designate a ‘sick room’ for the sick to spend their time. Limit their contact with other family members.
- Avoid sharing personal household items (dishes, cups, utensils, pencils/pens, towels and bedding), and wash these items thoroughly after use.
- Clean and disinfect ‘high-touch’ surfaces everyday (phones, remote controls, counters, tabletops, doorknobs, toilets, keyboards, tablets).
- Ways to stay healthy and boost your immune system:
- Get plenty of sleep
- Eat a well-balanced diet with lots of nutrients
- Exercise regularly
- Reduce or manage stress
Public health officials are encouraging social distancing to control the spread of the virus. It is strongly recommended that families stay home during this closure as much as possible and do not gather in public places.
These are unprecedented times that are having a tremendous impact on everyone, including your children. We are grateful for all you are doing, and please feel free to reach out to us for support you may need. The safety of the students and staff in our district will always be our priority. Thank you for your continued support.
Sincerely,
Wesley Sever, Ed. D., Superintendent
Melanie Sembritzki, Assistant Superintendent
Carol Bray, Human Resources
Nick Taylor, Chief Business Official
Joy Bratton, Special Education/Student Services
Robyn Torres, District Nurse
