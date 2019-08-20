SELMA – Selma’s Police Chief Greg Garner has confirmed he is a candidate being interviewed to replace Fresno’s retiring Police Chief Jerry Dyer.
Garner declined to comment further via text message Aug. 20.
Sources at the Fresno Mayor Lee Brand’s office declined to confirm a report that same day made by a Fresno news agency that Garner is among finalists being interviewed to replace Dyer.
Fresno’s police leader has announced he’s running for the Fresno mayoral position in the 2020 election and will retire in October.
In his report at GV Wire, reporter David Taub lists Selma Police Chief Greg Garner as one of five finalists being interviewed.
The other candidates include:
- Mike Reid, a deputy chief at the Fresno Police Department
- Mark Salazar, a captain at the Fresno Police Department
- Trevor Womack, Stockton’s Police Chief
- Another unnamed candidate was reportedly on the list as well.
Garner previously worked at the Fresno PD as a captain before coming to work for Selma in 2014.
Fresno’s mayor and City Manager Wilma Quan are leading a series of community forums, have taken input online and most recently hosted an interview panel of the candidates this past week.
When asked for a date when a decision would be made, the Fresno City Hall employee said they did not know for sure as the interview process was underway.
In a 2014 Selma Enterprise interview, Garner stated that he felt blessed to have a profession where he could help make positive changes in a tightknit community.
“Very few jobs allow you to impact as many people in a positive way as law enforcement does, and not for a second have I regretted this career choice.”
The City of Selma previously released a statement on Aug. 6 after receiving inquiries regarding Garner’s employment.
“This is a personnel matter, and the City does not discuss confidential personnel matters,” the letter from Selma City Manager Teresa Gallavan said. “Chief Garner is currently out of the office, and Lt. Myron Dick is in charge, overseeing the day-to-day operations and ensuring public safety for the residents and businesses in the City of Selma. Thank you.”
