Chief Dyck thanked for 32 years of service

SELMA – After 32 years of service, Interim Selma Police Chief Myron Dyck has retired and was recognized during a Selma City Council meeting and by the Selma Police Officers Association for his decades of service.
Because of the COVID-19 precautions, a traditional send-off celebration could not be hosted, but people stopped by his office throughout his final day to wish him a happy retirement and thank him for his 32 years of service to the City Of Selma.
It was during a Council meeting in early March when the new police chief was being installed, that Selma City Manager Teresa Gallavan thanked retiring Chief Dyck for his years of “stepping up for our community.”
As she presented him a plaque of appreciation, she acknowledged that being a police chief is challenging at any time, but during especially during tumultuous turnovers and changes in the department.
“I can’t thank you enough. You stepped up to be our acting police chief here during a time of a lot of change. I can’t thank you enough for your service to the community, to your department and to the City. You’ve been a trusted colleague an advisor to me and to our executive team. It’s been a delight working more closely with you. We are indebted to your service. The City of Selma was very fortunate to have such a humble and capable leader as you so thank you.”
Selma Police Officers Association’s President Andrew Guzman surprised Chief Dyck with a retirement gift from the SPOA on his last day. Guzman presented framed United States Flag highlighted with a blue stripe representative of police officers and their service to each community along with pins commemorating his decades of service.
He was thanked for twice serving as the City’s interim police chief.
“During your tenure, you’ve treated us with dignity, respect and have kept your morals, values and integrity intact,” Guzman said in a video posted on the SPOA social media page.
Guzman said during the course of his more than 30 years in law enforcement, Dyck has created not only a professional legacy, but memories that are “an even better blessing. The citizens of Selma may never know how lucky they have been to have had a dedicated employee such as yourself giving tirelessly to the greater good of our community. Thank you, Myron.”
The SPOA also gifted Chief Dyck with a gift card to a recreational vehicle store and encouraged him and his wife, Kim Dyck, to enjoy camping and retired life, but to stay in touch.
Dyck said he’ll still be available to give tours of the new Selma Police Station once it’s completed and to visit with the officers.
The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.
