Chief Dyck thanked for 32 years of service

SELMA – After 32 years of service, Interim Selma Police Chief Myron Dyck has retired and was recognized during a Selma City Council meeting and by the Selma Police Officers Association for his decades of service.

Because of the COVID-19 precautions, a traditional send-off celebration could not be hosted, but people stopped by his office throughout his final day to wish him a happy retirement and thank him for his 32 years of service to the City Of Selma.

It was during a Council meeting in early March when the new police chief was being installed, that Selma City Manager Teresa Gallavan thanked retiring Chief Dyck for his years of “stepping up for our community.”

As she presented him a plaque of appreciation, she acknowledged that being a police chief is challenging at any time, but during especially during tumultuous turnovers and changes in the department.