KINGSBURG – If you missed out this year’s Kingsburg Cancer Volunteers’ annual chicken dinner fundraiser, you may still contribute to the cause.
The group hosted their annual dinner on Dec. 7 and organizers say all the funds help local residents who are dealing with cancer.
“Thanks to everybody because right now we’re helping about 40 patients from age three to 92,” Committee Chairwoman Nancy Fry said.
“It goes to help assist local cancer patients in need that on treatments,” Treasurer Cheryl Rocha added.
Fry said they sold 850 meals, plus the donations they received from the desserts their group members brought in.
“It is so supported by Kingsburg. And you can see, these are ones people haven’t picked up yet,” she said of the packed up meals ready to go. The meals were packaged in the community hall basement of the Kingsburg Community Church and earlier, other diners ate their meals there.
This fundraising effort has been going on since 1982. Long-time Kingsburg resident Sue Safarjian was one of the group’s founders and helped start the fundraising meal decades ago. The meals were famed for including her rice pilaf since “nobody made rice pilaf like Sue,” Fry said. Since Sue Safarjian passed away on Dec. 13, 2018, that tradition of preparing the pilaf in advance of the dinner has been carried on by her son, Steve Safarjian.
Fry also thanked the volunteers who marinated and cooked the chicken at Mountain View Cold Storage. Along with the team of Kingsburg Cancer Volunteers, their spouses and children, Fry estimates at least 40 people altogether helped in the effort.
For those who would like to donate for the cancer patients, stop into RPS Real Estate at 1515 Draper St. or call 897-1777.
