Chamber announces new Raisin Festival Queen

SELMA – The Selma District Chamber of Commerce has announced that the 2020-2021 Raisin Festival Queen is Ashneet Gill who was sponsored by The Selma Rotary Club.
Gill is the daughter of Rajinder Gill and Raman Gill. Her siblings include Avnique, Puneet and Avdev. Her escort was her cousin, Ravjot Brar.
Raisin Royalty is determined by the highest ticket seller in a Chamber fundraising drive. During a typical year, it’s a matter of knocking on doors and getting help from friends and family. Since there are interacting restrictions in place to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, there was an unprecedented challenge in that effort this year. Gill said she still relied on friends and family, but also used modern technology, in her effort to reach this goal.
“I actually wanted to run a couple months before I heard applications were out,” Gill said, “so when I heard the applications were out for Raisin Queen, I was so excited to grab one and start selling tickets. I thought it was a great way to get more involved in the community and make connections.”
To announce the winner of the competition, the Chamber hosted a ceremony July 2 at the Selma Senior Center. Attendance was very limited, however, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We asked Gill some questions so the community could get to know their new Raisin Royalty better. Here is what she replied:
Q: How did you tackle the contest in the middle of a pandemic?
A: I was anticipating meeting so many new people and socializing a lot, which I did in the first few weeks, but then selling got tough when we went into quarantine. I improvised and made phone calls, texted family and friends, and even made letters to send to businesses to ask them for their support. Venmo and all the other different cash apps was really a lifesaver while selling tickets.
Q: Why did you want to run for Raisin Festival Queen?
A: I grew up on a farm and we actually harvested raisins, so being Raisin Queen this year is such an honor. I am so grateful to have this platform to represent my community.
Q: How did the ceremony go?
A: The event went really well, and I am so grateful at the Chamber’s efforts to make it as special as possible for us, even through these unprecedented times. It was good to see my fellow queen candidates and talk to them again (from a distance). And even though I couldn’t have all of my family and friends present, I still had the support of my family, and that was all I needed.
Q: Most Chamber events that you would typically appear at may not take place for a while. What will you do represent Selma in a positive light, no matter what?
A: Since most events and activities are going to be on hold this year, I am still going to represent my community by promoting Chamber and community events through social media and with my voice. I will set a good example and make sure more people get involved in bettering our community.
Q: Tell us about yourself, your school activities and education and life goals:
A: I’m going to be a senior at Selma High School this year. I was the president of my Junior Class, and currently serving as Senior Class President. I am involved with many clubs and activities in and outside of school, including the Leos Club, Interact, Big Brother Big Sisters, Link Crew, bhangra team (Indian dance) and many more, all while working at a tax office and being on the school’s varsity dive team. I plan to go to the [University of Southern California] for college, majoring in psychology to later in my life attend med school and become a psychiatrist.
Q: We had our first Indian Queen this past year, Simran Sahota, and now you! How will you highlight your culture as Raisin Festival Queen?
A: I think it is so great that we had two Indian Queens back to back. I am currently serving as the President of the Bhangra Club (a style of Indian dancing) at my school. This year, I implemented Selma High’s first-ever Bollywood night at our school so students could learn more about the Indian culture. I think it’s super important to have multicultural events at school in order for students to be able to learn and experience other cultures and celebrate diversity, and will definitely continue to educate my peers this year and make efforts to extend it to the community, especially with this platform I’ve been given.
Q: The Selma Rotary Club was your sponsor this year. What would you like to let the community know about their role and why you love Selma?
A: Since we are in the middle of a pandemic, selling tickets got really difficult at a point, so I want to thank my sponsor, The Selma Rotary Club, especially Harold Phillips from Martins Jewelers, for all their support. I also wanted to thank all my friends and family for their support, especially my mom who stayed up with me every night to write my tickets. I love my little town so much, and especially the fact that through times like these, we all come together and support one another. More importantly we recognize where help is needed and the community comes together to help out.
