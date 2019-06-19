FRESNO – Amateur photographers can compete for their share of $2,500 in cash prizes in the 38th annual California Farm Bureau Photo Contest.
The contest started June 1 and this year’s theme is “Imagine California.” The challenge is to capture images that celebrate the diversity of the state’s agricultural bounty.
Photos must showcase California agriculture, which includes a variety of farm, ranch and food imagery. Examples include farm animals, items being grown or harvested, rural scenery, fresh or plated food and people working and living on a farm or ranch.
There are no specific categories for entries; participants may submit up to five high-resolution digital photos or prints.
Entries will be eligible for one of 12 cash prizes, ranging from $50 up to the $1,000 grand prize. The contest is open to members of county Farm Bureaus in California and supporters of the California Bountiful Foundation. Participants must be amateur photographers-those who do not regularly receive income from photography.
In addition to the general competition, aspiring photographers younger than 14 as of Sept. 30, 2019 and who are children or dependents of Farm Bureau members or California Bountiful Foundation supporters are invited to submit photos as Budding Artists.” Presented by the California Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom, this category awards a first-place prize of $250 and a second-place prize of $100. All Budding Artists entrants also receive a copy of the “Imagine this...” book of stories written by students and inspired by agriculture.
In addition to the cash prizes, winning photos will be published in the weekly California Farm Bureau newspaper Ag Alert and bimonthly California Bountiful magazine. The photos will also appear on the organization’s websites, www.cfbf.com, www.californiabountiful.com and www.agalert.com and social media pages.
All entries must be postmarked or submitted online by Sept. 30. Entry forms and official contest rules are available online at www.cfbf.com/photocontest.
