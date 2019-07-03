SELMA – If you attended the June 27 Selma Farmers Market, you were in for a special showcase by local dance studio, Centro de Folklor. The dance studio was opened by Oscar Hernandez and his niece, Lisette Salgado, three years ago and operates at 2016 Second St.
Since Monique Zarate, two of her daughters and a niece all dance in different groups at the studio, the night was a family affair as the dancers shared their love of everything folklorico that night.
Zarate’s daughter Camila Zarate, 2, was among dancers in the infantil class for the youngest dance group at the studio. That night, they danced “El Zapito” and “La Raspa.”
Other dance groups that performed that night included the primary class telling a story of how children imitate what they see the older people doing in “La Plaza Zaragoza - Nuevo León.”
Zarate’s niece, Victoria Estrada, performed with the group representing that region. Another of Zarate’s daughters, Carmen Zarate, 11, danced with the 10- to 14-year-olds in “Aguascalientes.”
When asked what she loves about dancing, Carmen said aside from meeting new friends, she also enjoys the dancing itself and “dancing with my mom.”
“Camila says she loves dancing for her papa and honey - that’s what she calls her grandparents,” Zarate said.
Zarate said after the hours of rehearsals and performances throughout the year, the other dancers at Centro de Folklor have become like an extended family.
“I am so glad I joined this amazing group that welcomes my family and me with open arms. I love learning and getting ‘yelled at’ by my instructor Oscar Hernandez! He keeps me on my toes! All the students that are instructors here, and teach the different age groups, are amazing. I learn a lot from them as well.”
